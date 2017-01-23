SC issues notice to Centre over rising concern on drug trafficking

The petitioner in the case Vineet Dhanda sought directions from the Centre to control drug trafficking and peddling. (Reuters)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre over the rising concern of drug trafficking and peddling across the country.

The three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar and comprising Justices N. V. Ramanna and D. Y. Chandrachud sought a detailed response from the Centre within three weeks on the same.

The petitioner in the case Vineet Dhanda sought directions from the Centre to control drug trafficking and peddling.

There has been a considerable rise in the number of drug trafficking cases in India over the past few years. The rising issue is majorly due to weak drug regulatory laws.