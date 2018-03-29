SC directs 30 percent interim hike in salaries of judges of subordinate judiciary

In a significant order passed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the basic pay of judges of the subordinate judiciary has been hiked by 30 percent (Express photo)

In a significant order passed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the basic pay of judges of the subordinate judiciary has been hiked by 30 percent. A bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul has accepted the recommendation of increasing the basic pay of judges of subordinate judiciary, reported livelaw.in. The Second National Judicial Pay Commission had proposed the hike in the basic salary of lower court judges as an “interim relief”. As per the report, the salaries of these judicial officers were last increased in 2010.

Judicial Officers in most States with this recommendation would be entitled to arrears of Rs. 2 lakh to 5 lakh. As per the report, the bench has also directed that the order will be implemented by all the concerned states and Union Territories w.e.f. May 1, 2018. While the arrears payable pursuant to the above-mentioned recommendations which were to be worked out with effect from January 1, 2016, shall be paid on or before June 30, 2018.

Besides, the bench of judges has also directed the implementation of the following recommendations of the Commission-

• The pensioners and family pensioners will be provided with the interim relief on the same basis with effect from January 1, 2016. Also, the arrears shall be paid accordingly.

• The Judicial Officers in those States/UTs wherever the benefit of interim relief has already been granted, can exercise their option to continue to be governed by such Orders.

• The amounts payable by way of interim relief now proposed are liable to the adjusted against the future determination pursuant to the final report submitted by the Commission.

The Union cabinet had granted its approval for the formation of the second National Judicial Pay Commission last year. In November 2017, the government had notified the appointment of a commission to recommend the hike in salaries of judges of the lower courts. It was then noted that the commission would be headed by Justice P Venkatrama Reddi, retired Supreme Court judge. R Basant, a former judge of the Kerala High Court, is the member of the panel.