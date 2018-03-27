SC collegium recommends 11 names for permanent judges in 3 HCs

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended 11 names for appointment as permanent judges of the high courts of Calcutta, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and Haryana. (IE)

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended 11 names for appointment as permanent judges of the high courts of Calcutta, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and Haryana. The apex court collegium comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices J Chelameswar and Ranjan Gogoi, which met yesterday, made the decision public today on the official website of the Supreme Court. The collegium made the recommendations after considering various materials, including the views of the chief ministers of the states as forwarded by their respective governors and the Intelligence Bureau reports.

For Calcutta High Court, the collegium recommended the names of five advocates — Biswajit Basu, Amrita Sinha, Dr Sutanu Kumar Patra, Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Jay Sengupta. It recommended the names of advocate Sanjay Dwivedi, and four judicial officers, Akhil Kumar Shrivastava, Brij Kishore Shrivastava, Rajendra Kumar Shrivastava and Mohd Fahim Anwar, for appointment as permanent judges in Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium recommended Justice Ramendra Jain, additional judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to be appointed as a permanent judge in the same court and said that “since the current term of Justice Jain is going to expire shortly on April 19, 2018, the Collegium resolves that the above recommendation for appointment of Justice Jain as permanent judge be processed expeditiously.”