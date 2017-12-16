SC asks Delhi government if it is prepared to stop illegal constructions in Delhi or not, demands answer in yes or no

Supreme Court (Image Credit: PTI)

It was way back in 2006 when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a campaign to seal the illegal commercial establishments in Delhi which are running in residential areas without authorization. Almost every major trading body in the capital opposed the drive by the MCD. The incident saw the death of four people in September 2006. The drive ran until early 2007 when it was blocked by the Supreme Court until amendments were made on Friday. On December 15, the apex court made up its mind to restart the sealing drive again in the capital. A bench comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta recalled its order issued on January 3, 2012. The order stated that the committee shall not seal any more premises.

The bench rejected the objections raised by the Delhi government which said its functions could not be delegated to another authority. The Monitoring Committee was appointed by Supreme Court to check the commercial misuse of residential properties. Justice Lokur asked, “Is it your submission that Delhi government wants to ruin Delhi? Is your Delhi government prepared to stop unauthorised constructions in Delhi? When the counsel replied in the affirmative, the court asked him “What steps have you taken for this?”

“We are asking you a simple question. Answer in yes or no,” the bench told the council.

The council said he will file an affidavit, prompting the court to reply: “Until then, we will recall the order to the extent that the Monitoring Committee may continue its work”. The committee was set up by the court on March 24, 2006, to oversee the implementation of the law relating to the sealing of offending premises. But in January 2012, it asked the committee not to seal any more premises.

However, “the hope, expectation and trust that this court reposed in the officers seem to have been completely belied…”, it said and referred to the “establishment of an unauthorised colony in Mehrauli under the South body. The officials appeared in court on Friday and the bench asked SDMC counsel to file an affidavit with regard to the “illegal colony”.