SC asks CBI if Karti Chidambaram can be allowed to travel

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to inform it on Thursday (November 16) whether Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, can be allowed to go abroad for 4-5 days after imposing certain restrictions.(Image: IE)

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to inform it on Thursday (November 16) whether Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, can be allowed to go abroad for 4-5 days after imposing certain restrictions. However, it refused to allow Karti to attend a lecture in London on Friday. A bench led by chief justice Dipak Misra after perusing the “incriminating material” supplied by CBI in a sealed cover asked additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, representing CBI, to seek instruction on the issue and apprise it by next Thursday as to if conditional travel can be allowed.

The “incriminating material” was allegedly recovered during the investigations conducted in the INX bribery case. Karti has a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the government to prevent him from travelling abroad. The case against Karti pertains to an FIR lodged by the CBI on May 15, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media, which was then run by Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea, for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. While INX Media had approval for foreign investment worth Rs 4.62 crore, it had managed to raise around Rs 305 crore in 2007 through “influence in the finance ministry.” At that time P Chidambaram was the finance minister, according to the CBI.