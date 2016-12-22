Saudi Arabia deports fake currency racket leader Abdul Salam; NIA takes custody at Delhi airport

After Saudi Arabia deported Abdul Salam, ring leader of a fake currency racket. (Source: IE)

After Saudi Arabia deported Abdul Salam, who hails from Wandoor in Malappuram district, and was the ring leader in Nedumbassery fake currency racket, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took his custody as soon as he landed at Delhi airport. Salam, who also went by the name of Podi, had an Interpol red corner notice issued against him and that helped the police nab him in the end. The necessary preparation for his deportation had been done by Thursday and all that remained to be done was the actual carrying out of the deportation. However, he still has some more travelling to do as authorities will be bringing him back Kochi to face the charges there.

Podi is an accused in a case of seizure of Rs 500 fake notes that added up to a whopping Rs 9.75 lakh. The seizure was done from a person who came from Dubai and landed at Nedumbassery way back in 2013. Intriguingly, the notes had originated in Pakistan and may well be linked to dreaded former Mumbai don Dawood Ibrahim who is now a resident of Pakistan, which is where he escaped to after having carried out the horrific Mumbai blasts. While India says Dawood is in Pakistan and has sent proof too, the authorities there refuse to accept the fact.