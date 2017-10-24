Saubhagya scheme fraud fears make Narendra Modi government launch crackdown; to get free electricity, check full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the month of September launched the Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana under which electricity is to be provided to every household. According to Bhaskar.com, due to the fear of fraud under the scheme, the Union government is tightening norms so that people cannot take undue advantage of the same. In this effort, the government has put in effect 14 standards so that people with unauthorised BPL cards cannot profit from the scheme. Due to these 14 norms, people with genuine BPL cards will not be able to get free electricity easily. Take a look at what the 14 norms that have been set up by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government under the Saubhagya scheme. The household that does not complete even one of the 14 parameters will be unable to get benefit under the Saubhagya scheme-

1. The connection will not be given to those households, that have 3 or more rooms and cemented roof and walls.

2. The connection will not be given to those households where even one of the member of the house earns Rs 10000 or more.

3. The households with 2.5 acres irrigated land with Irrigation equipment.

4. A household with a 2,3 or 4 wheeler motorised fishing boat

5. A household with a 3 or 4 wheeler agricultural equipment

6. A household with a Kisan credit card with a limit of up to Rs 50,000.

7. A household with a member working in a government organisation

8. A household with a registration as the Non-Agricultural Enterprise

9. A household that pays income tax.

10. A household that pays professional tax.

11. A household with a refrigerator

12. A household with a landline phone

13. A household with a multi-crop 5 or more acre land

14. A household with at least 7.5-acre land or an agricultural equipment.

While speaking at the launch of the scheme in the month of September, PM Narendra Modi announced that the government will provide free electricity connections to four crore rural homes so that the poor can have access to power. The decision will cost the government Rs 16,000 crore which will not be passed on to the poor, PM Modi said. He further said that the connections will be delivered at the doors of the rural poor for which they would not have to go after the government officials.