Satya Nadella praises India, says each time he visits, it is incredible to see advancements taking place

“Each time I visit, it is incredible to see the advancements taking place in India,” said Indian origin Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Addressing Kerala’s Global Digital Summit # Future here through video conference, he said one of the pressing challenges is to see how technology helps across public and private sectors to make a difference in society. Citing an example, he said health care organisations are now using AI (Artificial Intelligence) for early detection of cardiac diseases. In agriculture farmers and rural areas across the country are empowered with more data to better understand weather and soil conditions to improve crop yield, he said. The Microsoft head said every time he visited India, he saw advancements taking place.

Nadella also referred to use of cloud and AI by schools to predict what students are at risk of dropping out so that they can intervene. Local governments across India use Kaizala, a mobile communications app, to empower government workers and improve citizen service, he pointed out. “We don’t celebrate technology for technology’s sake, we celebrate what others are empowered to do with that technology.” “At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more,” he said.

Nadella expressed the hope that an event like #Future, which has brought together top leaders of knowledge industry, academics and influencers, would inspire to make a difference in the world. “And that’s what I hope you would inspire to do after this event. To dream, create and build the solutions that will transform your organisations, your communities and make a difference in the world,” he added.