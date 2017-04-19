Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran cautious; says MLAs meet not show of strength

The Deputy General Secretary and nephew of Sasikala said the MLAs’ meeting called by him later today should not be seen as a show of strength. (PTI)

Beleaguered AIADMK (Amma) faction leader TTV Dinakaran today struck a conciliatory note, saying he had no problem with the merger of rival party factions and felt the rebellion against him was due to some “fear”. The Deputy General Secretary of the V K Sasikala faction of the AIADMK also said that he had “stepped aside” last night itself in the interest of the party and made it clear that the MLAs’ meet called by him was not a show of strength. “They might have done this (revolt) due to some fear. Maybe there was some dissatisfaction against me. But I don’t know,” he told reporters.

He said he had no regrets over the revolt against him.

“I wonder what the apprehension is about. When they make such sudden announcement there must be some fear,” he said.

However, none of the actions should affect the party and its government, Dhinakaran said, adding he was even “stepping aside” in their interest.

The Deputy General Secretary and nephew of Sasikala said the MLAs’ meeting called by him later today should not be seen as a show of strength.

“All MLAs have been asked to come. It is not a show of strength… I am not trying to show any numbers,” he said.

He said he had asked the MLAs to be patient and united and give no room for rivals to exploit the situation.

“I myself would have announced it (of keeping away from the party) if they had told me about their decision,” he said referring to the last night’s decision of senior ministers.

“They wanted me to stay away, so I will stay away. I have no intention to fight with people who are like my brothers,” Dhinakaran said.

He said he wanted no confrontation with others to ensure it doesn’t weaken the party and insisted “I will never go against” the AIADMK.

“I am keen this (episode) should not affect the party and the government. I am not reaping any benefits from this party and the government. I have no expectations so I have no disappointments. I have no regrets (on being sidelined),” he said.

Replying to a question on quitting the party post, Dhinakaran said he was appointed by the General Secretary, (Sasikala), and he has to consult her before deciding on the matter.

He indicated Sasikala that was not apprised of the developments. “How can someone inside the jail be informed,” he asked.

Revolting against jailed AIADMK Chief V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran, senior Tamil Nadu Ministers last night decided to keep them out of the party and government saying people and party workers were against the two.

The announcement came on a day when the Panneerselvam camp made it clear there can be no talks on a possible merger of the warring factions till the Sasikala family continued to helm the party.

Dhinakaran, who had earlier welcomed the idea of expelled leaders such as Panneerselvam coming back to the party, said he had no problems with a possible merger of the factions now headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam.

“I am not against the merger… If the Chief Minister takes a decision, it should not affect party in future also. It doesn’t matter whom he joins with,” he said.

Dhinakaran said he was re-inducted into the party at a “crucial” time, apparently referring to Sasikala bringing him back into AIADMK a day after she was convicted in a graft case and also appointing him her deputy.

He said the appointments of Sasikala and him to the top party posts had been done with the “consent” of others and none was “bypassed”.

Asked if he was being “targeted” by way of Income Tax raids on Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and countermanding of the April 12 RK Nagar bypoll, he said “maybe.”

Putting up a brave face, he said he will tackle the situation.”They can maximum put me behind bars. If that is my destiny, I will face it and come out,” he added.

Earlier, Dhinakaran said none in the party were against him, asserting that all party MLAs stood behind him.

“There is no opposition to me in the party,” he said.

In a tweet, Dhinakaran thanked all party functionaries and supporters who had extended their cooperation to him.