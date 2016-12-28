Sasikala Pushpa files FIR after husband, lawyer beaten outside AIADMK office

In ugly turn of events Sasikala Puspa’s lawyer and husband were beaten, after they reached party office in Chennai, filing a request from her side to contest General secratary elections scheduled for tomorrow.

After the incident, Sasikala took to TV channels and said that people of Tamil Nadu have apprehensions that Sasikala Natarajan and her family killed ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. She even demanded Natrajan’s resignation. “People apprehend that Sasikala’s family killed Jayalalithaa, I have a right to be a part of tomorrow’s meet,” she said in conversation with Times Now.

She further said that party has to allow her to be a part of Tomorrow’s meet. “Attack on lawyer condemnable, I’m being denied an opportunity” Sasikala said. Demanding Sasikala Natrajan’s resignation, she said: “She must resign from her MP post, she is not elected by people that post is given to her by our hon’ble chief minister Amma.”

Meanwhile, reacting on the situation AIADMK leader CR Saraswathi said that Sasikala is creating a law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. “Sasikala Pushpa want to create law and order problem today because we’re having general council meeting tomorrow,” she said.