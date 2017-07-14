Sasikala jail bribe charge: Top police officer D Roopa served notice

Siddaramaiah said D Roopa could have approached any of her superiors about her charges against senior officials.

A top police officer, who came out with a controversial report on alleged special treatment in jail to AIADMK (Amma) leader V K Sasikala, has been served a notice by the state government asking her to explain why she reported the issue to the media. “It is absolutely against the rulebook,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, expressing open displeasure over public comments by Deputy Inspector of General (Prisons) D Roopa on her report, which has also brought her superior and other prison officials under a cloud of bribery allegations. Siddaramaiah said she could have approached any of her superiors about her charges against senior officials. “It is inappropriate on her part to share details with media,” Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. He said the allegations before the mainstream and social media has brought embarrassment to the police department.

Roopa has been asked to give a reply to the notice served on her, the chief minister said. He also said a probe has been ordered into the charges levelled by Roopa against DGP (Prisons) Sathyanarayana Rao. A retired officer has been appointed to look into bribery allegations, he said. In her report submitted to her superior Rao, Roopa had alleged that there was “talk” that a sum of Rs 2 crore had exchanged hands to provide preferential treatment to Sasikala and even said there were allegations against him as well.

Rao, however, has rubbished Roopa’s charge against him, terming it “absolutely false, baseless and wild”. He said he would take legal recourse against his junior. He has said no special treatment was being given to Sasikala. In her four-page report after visiting the central prison on July 10, Roopa had said a special kitchen was functioning in the jail here for Sasikala, a convict in a corruption case, in violation of the rules.

Sasikala has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central jail here since her conviction in February in a disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives, V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, all serving a four-year jail term. Taking “serious cognisance” of the allegations of irregularities in the central prison, Siddaramaiah yesterday ordered the probe and warned of “strict action” based on the inquiry report, if anyone was found involved in wrong-doing.