Sasikala getting VVIP treatment in prison, claims senior cop, alleges Rs 2 cr payment made

In a shocking revelation, a senior police officer has claimed that Rs 2 crore was given to prison officials as a bribe to provide VIP treatment for AIADMK general secretary V. Sasikala at Parappana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru, as per ANI report. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa has stated this in a report submitted to Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao. Roopa claimed that the Director General (Prisons) also received a hefty amount of that Rs. 2 crore. However, the DG (Prisons) has rejected the allegations saying no such favours were provided to Sasikala, according to reports. On February 15 this year, Sasikala was sent to jail after she surrendered before a trial court in Karnataka capital. On February 14, Supreme Court had restored her conviction in the two-decades-old disproportionate assets case, as per PTI report.

Rao while interacting with media today claimed that there was no truth to any allegations in the letter. He also said that he was open to probe. Rao, however, said officials in prison was merely following the court’s order as it directed them to provide assistance to Sasikala.

She will be lodged in jail for three years and about 11 months out of the four years sentence awarded by the trial court. She had earlier spent 21 days in Parappana Agrahara jail after conviction by the trial court in September 2014.

#EXCLUSIVE — DGP (prisons) Karnataka breaks silence on ‘VIP inmate Sasikala’, says ‘no special treatment for Sasikala in jail. pic.twitter.com/183ZxcHXpH — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 13, 2017

An Economic Offences Court in Chennai had framed charges against V K Sasikala in connection with a FERA violation case. The case relates to alleged violations in transactions including remittances for a transponder and uplinking charges for the erstwhile JJ TV channel. It was alleged by the prosecution that the payments were illegally routed to the US-based Rimsat through firms having network in the Philippines and Singapore. The prosecution was launched against Sasikala, her relative V Bhaskaran and J J TV (now defunct) by the Enforcement Directorate in 1995 and 1996 on charges of violating FERA, according to PTI report.