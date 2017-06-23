Sarojini Nagar, Baba Kharag Singh Marg declared no parking zones

According to the police, improper and unauthorised parking of vehicles had been causing inconvenience to motorists in Sarojini Nagar, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Shivaji Stadium etc areas.(Representative image Reuters)

To curb unauthorised parking in the Lutyens’ zone of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police has declared certain stretches as ‘no parking’ zones. According to the police, improper and unauthorised parking of vehicles had been causing inconvenience to motorists in Sarojini Nagar, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Shivaji Stadium etc areas. The area around Sarojini Nagar, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Jain Mandir Marg have been declared as ‘no parking’ zones. The Hanuman Mandir Road and road behind the state emporium buildings will remain ‘no parking’ zone between 8 am to 8 pm.