Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel predicted wars with Pakistan, China, even Doklam: Manohar Parrikar

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo: IANS)

The visionary Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in 1950, had predicted the 1965 India-Pakistan war and India’s constant tussle with China, including the Doklam stand-off, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday. The former Defence Minister, who was speaking during a joint observance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Rashtriya Sankalp Diwas here, also said that the current Kashmir imbroglio had persisted through the decades only because the views of Patel, then Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, were ignored. “I got an opportunity to read about Sardar Patel when I became Defence Minister two years back. I read one of his letters written to Jawaharlal Nehru. In the letter, the subject was about our enemy or adversary along the northern border. “In 1950, Sardar Patel had predicted what would happen in 1965, the war that happened with China, even the Doklam issue which has cropped up now. All these issues are mentioned in the three-page letter. It was an utter shock for me. I had not read the letter until then,” Parrikar said. “He was so accurate, perfect. He had raised the perfect question on the Kashmir issue. The question about Kashmir has persisted today because Patel’s views were not considered.”

The Chief Minister said that it was only because of Patel’s vision and his steadfast commitment to nationalism, which led to the merging of all princely states into a unified India.

“He managed to create a feeling among the rulers of the princely states, that they were sacrificing for the sake of the country and he brought together all the princely states and created the India that is,” he said, adding that there was a need for re-awakening the spirit of nation-worship.