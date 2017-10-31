What is Rashtriya Ekta Diwas? How Modi government is celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2017

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2017: The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of the Republic of India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2017: Central and state governments across India are observing 31st October as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The decision to observe the special day was taken by Narendra Modi government in 2014. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of the Republic of India. The government is celebrating the day all over the country with a vision to foster and reinforce dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation.

Patel, the first Home Minister of India, is credited with the integration of more than 500 princely states into India between 1947-49 after independence Act (1947). Before coming to the power in 2014, Modi had hailed Patel as the Iron-man of India and mentioned his contribution for unifying the country.

How is Modi government celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tribute to Sardar Patel at Patel Chowk earlier in the day to observe the day. He, along with thousands of others, also took a special pledge. PM Modi also flagged off the Run for Unity. In the National Capital Territory of Delhi, celebrations will take place throughout the day.

A run was also organised between National Stadium – C-Hexagon – Shah Jahan Road Radial – India Gate (1.5 km). It included participation from Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Department of Sports, Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and GNCTD and Organizations involved include CPWD, NDMC, DDA, SAI, CAPFs and Delhi Police.

Apart from this, Centre has directed all states/UTs to organize state-level functions at their respective capitals. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports worked closely with the local administration to organize functions in 623 districts while the Ministry of Human Resource Development is organizing functions in the Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Also, Ministry of Railways is organising functions at 1,500 Railway Stations. While Ministries of Steel, Power, Labour, Tourism and Housing and Urban Affairs will organize functions in various Tier-1/2/SMART & AMRUT cities, tourist spots, EPF/ESI Offices and respective PSUs. Ministry of Culture also conducted appropriate cultural programmes in various cities to mark the Unity Day.

Here is the text of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge:

I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myself to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the Nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen. I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country.

Opposition reaction

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was amongst the first opposition leader to pay tribute Sardar Patel. “An embodiment of integrity & strength, Sardar Patel was one of the architects of Idea of India. My tributes to him on his birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Sheila Dikshit reacted to BJP’s charge that the Congress had ignored Sardal Patel and promoted only the legacy of leaders of Nehru-Gandhi family. “Nothing like that, this is wrong. We have never ignored Sardar Patel’s contribution,” Dikshit said.