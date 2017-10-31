Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary live updates: PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. (ANI)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Run For Unity on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The Prime Minister posted a video on Twitter saying, ‘We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten.’ PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. It has been learnt that BJP is holding Run for Unity marathon at district and taluka levels across Gujarat to commemorate the 142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In absence of formal permission sought by the party from the State Election Commission, the event will be closely monitored by the District Election Officers at each venue. Notably, the Run for Unity marathon was first started in 2013 by Gujarat government led by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi. As Prime Minister, Modi has ensured that the marathon is organised across the country since 2014, according to reports.

Track Live Updates for Run for Unity-

7: 23 AM: PM Modi at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, to flag off ‘Run for Unity’ on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary shortly.

(ANI)

7: 22 AM: Home Minister Rajnath Singh, is addressing the crowd at Dhyan Chand Stadium.

7: 21 AM: Over 20 thousand participants to take part in the ‘Run for Unity’ marathon in Delhi.

7: 20 AM: PM Modi has arrived at Dhyan Chand Stadium to flag off Run For Unity in Delhi.

7: 19 AM: Take a look at the photos of PM Modi, President Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh after paying tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, in Delhi.

(ANI)

(ANI)

7: 18 AM: PM Modi took to Twitter and shared a video paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. He captioned it by writing, “We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten.” Watch Video-

We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/t9TFeii3IP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2017

7: 16 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, in Delhi today.

7: 13 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, in Delhi.