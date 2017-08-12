Sapna to expand pan India with 50 bookstores in five years

Sapna, which has 15 stores at present, majority of them being in Karnataka, has an ambitious target of setting up another 50 stores, with a total investment of Rs 150 crore, Sapna Group of India President Nijesh Shah told reporters here. (Representative Image)

As part of its expansion plans, Sapna, one of India’s largest book malls, will have another 50 book stores across the country in another five years, a top official said today. Sapna, which has 15 stores at present, majority of them being in Karnataka, has an ambitious target of setting up another 50 stores, with a total investment of Rs 150 crore, Sapna Group of India President Nijesh Shah told reporters here. An average of Rs 2.5 crore to Rs three crore were required to set up a store and the company, as part of its plan, is also will have 100 Sapna Express, which have all textbooks for students other than high demand, fastest selling books, stationery, gifts, chocolates and many more, from the present two in Karnataka, in another five years, he said. Sapna will open five stores in Tamil Nadu–Coimbatore two, Chennai, Erode and Vellore one each– in another three years, besides planning to open franchisee models, to cater to the potential and rural markets across India, Shah said.

Stating that the the company has 6,500 titles, with 150 titles in Tamils, Shah said that the Tamil titles will be increased to 800 in another three years. Another major achievement during the golden jubilee year of Sapna was its on-line service, which has 1. 9 lakh titles, with demand from foreign countries like USA, Australia, Kenya and Ghana, it will be increased to three lakh in another three years, Shah said.