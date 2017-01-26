Sanskrit will flourish despite Prejudices of Left, Libtards, says Padma Shri awardee Chamu Krishna Shastry

Shastry said the Leftists and libtards are prejudiced because they are the products of the Western educational system, which has been in existence for the last 150 years. (Google)

Padma Shri awardee Chamu Krishna Shastry today said Sanskrit would flourish in spite of the ‘prejudiced’ views of Leftists and Libtards against it as the ancient Indian language has immense potential to find solutions to all kinds of problems which exist in the world. “Despite prejudiced views of Leftists and Libtards (one with left wing political views) against Sanskrit, the ancient Indian language will flourish by its own worth, because it has immense potential to find solutions to all kinds of problems existing in the world,” he told PTI.

Shastry said the Leftists and libtards are prejudiced because they are the products of the Western educational system, which has been in existence for the last 150 years. “Many of them flay the language with an agenda to divide the society and the country,” he said. He said he is for making Sanskrit an optional language at the higher educational level because making it compulsory would create ‘unnecessary friction’ in society.

He also pitched for Sanskrit being taught with other subjects because the ancient language has the potential of finding solutions of varied problems afflicting the world. “Sanskrit should be studied along with all other subjects because there are so many things to learn from our ancient Sanskrit literature. It has the potential of finding solutions of myriad problems afflicting the world,” he said.

He said the fact that the Centre had considered Sanskrit for recognition and award was in itself indicative that it values the importance and potential of this ancient language. On the new trend in translation works, Shastry said there was a lot of work going on in translating knowledge material from other languages to Sanskrit. Shastry was bestowed with the award in recognition of his contribution in the field of literature and education.

He is a national functionary of Samskrita Bharati, RSS inspired forum for the uplift and promotion of Sanskrit. Shastry was also a member of the Central Government constituted Sanskrit Committee that developed the ‘Road Map for the Development of Sanskrit – Ten Year Perspective Plan’ document in 2016. He is a much-sought after speaker and is very well known for his impressive and fiery oratory in Sanskrit.