Sanjay Singh leads race for AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominee; fate of Kumar Vishwas hangs in balance

Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Sanjay Singh has emerged as the favourite to be named as party’s nominee for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections that will be held next month in Delhi. The party is supposed to nominate three people for Rajya Sabha, and according to Indian Express, final decision will be taken at the Political Affairs Meeting (PAC), party’s final decision making body which is likely to take place on January 2, 2018. Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will also return from his trip to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The party has to make a decision before January 5 which is the last date for filing nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections to be held on January 16. AAP has 67 members in a 70-member Assembly. So, winning three seats will not pose a challenge.

The decision comes in the midst of a rift in the party between Kumar Vishwas supporters and party loyalists. Kumar Vishwas in May this year had made clear of his intentions to be in the Rajya Sabha. Party leader Amanatullah Khan had then called him an RSS agent following which Kumar threatened to quit the party. AAP had suffered losses in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections and in Punjab assembly polls too, that led to a rift and rumours of the party ‘breaking up’.

A party source has said that Sanjay Singh is definitely considered to be the choice as a nominee for Rajya Sabha while emphasising Singh has been asked to start preparations while decision on the other two seats are yet to be decided and will only be confirmed after PAC meeting. Vishwas continued to express his dissatisfaction with party leadership and said that AAP was deviating from the ideologies and goals it had set 5 years ago and was becoming more centralised, even as its aim was to decentralise power. Vishwas had also said that the party was forgetting the teachings of Anna Hazare and the anti-graft movement. The rift in the party got worse recently when Vishwas’s supporters took over the party’s Delhi office during a protest, AAP termed it a “BJP-sponsored invasion”.