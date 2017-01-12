Sanitation workers ‘gherao’ EDMC office; strike on for 8th day

Escalating their protests, sanitation workers on Thursday continued their strike for the 8th day outside East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

Escalating their protests, sanitation workers on Thursday continued their strike for the 8th day outside East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Agitated workers are planning to burn effigy of the EDMC mayor and have vowed not to allow officials to enter the office. The workers blamed BJP leaders in East Delhi Municipal Corporation for the situation even as hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sanitation workers of EDMC had gone on strike on January 5 demanding payment of their due salaries and arrears.

The strike has again triggered a political blamegame ahead of the municipal polls, with AAP and BJP charging each another of creating the crisis. About 17,000 sanitation workers are employed with EDMC, out of which about 15,000 are employed full-time. The strike had left the trans-Yamuna region of the capital littered with dumps of garbage, from Laxmi Nagar to Patparganj.

Meanwhile, the commissioners of the three civic bodies — NDMC, SDMC and EDMC — yesterday met Delhi Chief Secretary M M Kutty to discuss the financial situation in the corporations, according to a PTI report. North and East Corporations are among the cash-stripped civic bodies in the capital city, and have faced intermittent agitation from sanitation workers in last couple of years.