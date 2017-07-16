Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik ends 5-day hunger strike to save Puri beach after Odisha government swings into action

Five days after launching his hunger strike at Puri beach protesting against beach pollution near Bankimuhan, the International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik finally ended his sit-in on Saturday. (Twitter)

Five days after launching his hunger strike at Puri beach protesting against beach pollution near Bankimuhan, the International sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik finally ended his sit-in on Saturday. The protest was called off yesterday after steps were taken by Odisha government to find long-term solution to pollution in the area and clean up Bankimuhan. Pattnaik took to Twitter and said, “I am Ending my Dharana as the authority have taken steps for cleaning & float the tender for treatment plant at #BankiMuhan beach #puri.” Expressing his happiness over the steps taken by the administration, PTI quoted Pattnaik as saying, “I am very happy that Bankimuhan beach has been cleaned and the government has also floated a tender for waste treatment plant for a long-term solution to pollution in the area.”

I am Ending my Dharana as the authority have taken steps for cleaning & float the tender for treatment plant at #BankiMuhan beach #puri pic.twitter.com/eSmSO1ubSp — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 15, 2017

After Pattnaik’s requests to Odisha government for taking concrete measures to save the area from pollution went unheeded, he decided to launch the agitation last Tuesday. The renowned artist had launched his dharna with his specially crafted sand art at Puri beach protesting beach pollution. He was later admitted to a private hospital here after he fell ill on Thursday but his students continued with the dharna. Pattnaik had resumed his agitation on the Puri beach after being discharged from the hospital yesterday. But after the cleanliness process took into action, he finally called off the agitation.

Last month also, Pattnaik had created sand art to show the poor state of Bankimuhan beach. He had then warned that he would sit on a dharna if the authorities failed to clean the beach. Pattnaik is associated with Puri beach since childhood. His journey as a sand artist started from here. His regular sand arts on topical issues is appreciated across the world and also attract a lot of tourist attention on the Puri beach.