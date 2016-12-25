Vijay Sampla appoints Avinash Rai Khanna as Chairman of BJP election committee

Union Minister and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla today appointed senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna as Chairman of the party’s state Election Campaign Committee. (IE)

Union Minister and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla today appointed senior party leader Avinash Rai Khanna as Chairman of the party’s state Election Campaign Committee. A seasoned leader, Khanna is national vice-president of the party and also the organisational in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Punjab BJP performed its ever best under the presidentship of Avinash Rai Khanna during the 2007 Punjab polls, winning 19 of the 23 assembly seats it contested.

With his political career spanning over almost three decades, Khanna forayed into social service way back in the early nineties as the president of ‘Sewa Bharti’ Garhshankar unit. From then he entered into politics and rose to become the state secretary of Punjab BJP, a party spokesman said here. Khanna got elected as an MLA from Garhshsnkar and became the Legislative Group Party Leader of BJP in Punjab Assembly. Consequently, he grew in stature and was made the president of Punjab BJP. Later, Khanna represented Hoshiarpur in the Lok Sabha and was also elected as Rajya Sabha MP from the state.