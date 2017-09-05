Sambit Mohanty, NCD, J Walter Thompson Delhi

Sambit Mohanty

On my bookshelf

Empire by Niall Ferguson, American Gods by Neil Gaiman, Satyajit Ray’s screenplay of Agantuk, 100 Bullets — a graphic novel series (intend to read!).

A movie I’d like to watch again/A TV series I love

The original Star Trek — once a Trekkie, always a Trekkie. The Sherlock Holmes series starring Jeremy Brett. Movies:The Shawshank Redemption, Alien, Stand By Me, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Deewar and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

Journalist, probably. Advertising happened purely by chance when I took the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) entrance exams and ended up qualifying in advertising/PR but not in the journalism course!

A famous quote I swear by

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West

Indulgence is…

I have a legendary sweet tooth, so this will have to be a Crème Brulee, an all-time favourite dessert. And cuisine-wise, nothing beats home-cooked Odia food — rice, dal and a prawn curry!

— As told to Shinmin Bali