Samajwadi Party’s January 5 convention called by Mulayam Singh Yadav put on hold, says Shivpal

In a dramatic turn of events, the national convention of Samajwadi Party on January 5 convened by party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, was on Monday put on hold. “as per Mulayam Singh Yadav’s order national convention of Samajwadi Party called by him on January 5th has been put on hold,” Shivpal Yadav said. He also asked the party leaders and activists to start prepare for the crucial Assembly elections. Notably, Mulayam had termed as “illegal” all decisions taken at the convention called by the Akhilesh camp and again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years. He also convened the national convention of the party on January 5 at the same venue so that there is no doubt in the minds of the people. The meeting was called at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow The development will provide Akhilesh a major boost.

Earlier, in a letter issued here, Yadav said the national convention had not been convened with the permission of the national president and all decision taken there are illegal.

नेताजी के आदेशानुसार समाजवादी पार्टी का 5 जनवरी का अधिवेशन फिलहाल स्थगित किया जाता है। सभी नेता और कार्यकर्ता (1/2) — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) January 2, 2017

“The parliamentary board of the party declares all the proposals, decisions and the convention itself illegal and expels Ram Gopal, who convened the convention, for six years,” the letter stated.

During an emergency meeting of the party’s central parliamentary board called by Mulayam on Sunday, it was decided that the party convention would be called at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on January 5. When asked whether he would attend Mulayam’s convention, Rajya Sabha MP Kiranmoy Nanda — who was expelled from the party later in the day— said he was unaware of the decision of the parliamentary board meeting and hence could not confirm his presence at the convention. Party MLC Udaiveer Singh, who attended Sunday’s convention, said, “We will first convey the opinion of the party workers about the party leadership to Netaji (Mulayam) before taking any decision. There is time till January 5”, according to The Indian Express said.

Another party MLA, requesting anonymity, said, “Only one convention can be genuine — either the one held today or the one on January 5. When I have attended Sunday’s convention and accepted the leadership of Akhilesh as national president of the party, I will not attend the convention on January 5 because it is expected that those conspiring against the interests of the party may be present there.” The MLA added that Akhilesh would consider attending the January 5 convention only if he is personally invited by Mulayam.