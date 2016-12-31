Samajwadi Party’s ‘cycle’ is punctured, BJP’s ‘lotus’ will rise in 2017, says Keshav Maurya

Keshav Maurya, today, stated the whole incident as a drama that has ended now. (ANI)

As in one of the biggest development in the Samajwadi party, ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh elctions, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son, the states Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav & general secretary Ramgopal Yadav and revokes the expulsion in less than 18 hours, the state’s BJP President, Keshav Maurya, today, stated the whole incident as a drama that has ended now. The BJP UP president claimed that the cycle, which is the party logo of SP, had been ‘punctured’ and the BJP’s ‘lotus’ will rise in 2017.

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and the state’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for ‘gross indiscipline’. However, after a massive show of strength by Akhilesh Yadav, the party supremo today backed down revoking with immediate effect the expulsion orders of his son and brother Ramgopal.

Also Watch:

However, as the feud within the ruling party of the poll-bound state continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier stated the SP in-fight as a ‘scripted drama’ to divert people’s attention from the ‘all-round failures’ of Akhilesh Yadav’s state government.

Stating that he is glad that the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav had been revoked, senior Samajwadi Party ledaer Azam Khan had today stated that the expelling the two heads of the party was a big news and could have made a path to bigger problems. The senior leader of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh also stated that the only expectation Mulayam had with his son is to meet him and consider his advice for the Chief Minister’s own good.