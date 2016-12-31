Samajwadi Party war may end in Akhilesh’s success; he has left Rahul behind

In Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is entering the coming year in a win-win situation about his future. (PTI)

Even though expelled by his father and Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav from the party for anti-party activities, the setback may not dent Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s plans for the future. The division in family is a challenge that Akhilesh is trying hard to change into an opportunity. Both Akhilesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the two big political survivors of 2016 of this year. They may also face each other on 80 crucial Lok Sabha seats in during the next Parliamentary elections.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised everybody by withdrawing Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Despite, expected slowing of the economy in the next two quarters,he is likely to remain largely unchallenged, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. The big moment of his step could come on Budget day, when people of the country, who backed him will look for some kind of delivery on his promises.

In Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is entering the coming year in a win-win situation about his future. Even if his party loses power in the coming assembly polls — not impossible given the bitter fights in the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh is here to stay. Even though, his rule did not produce much to fundamentally transform UP, but his positive language has helped him survive the muddy politics of the state in 2016. The ongoing war of succession is likely to end in his favour in the long run, as he has taken a political risk only after gaining some experience in running the state. The success of his tenure can be questioned, but he did not fail his supporters.

Comparing Akhilesh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi is interesting. On one hand, Rahul is struggling on multiple platforms, Akhilesh has moved ahead. He is no more ridiculed as Mulayam’s babua and his rebellion after the release of his own list of 235 candidates, will help him to plot his individual trajectory.