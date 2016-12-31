Samajwadi Party splits? Mulayam Singh expels son Akhilesh Yadav, says will pick new chief minister

Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on Friday split vertically, with CM Akhilesh Yadav being expelled from the party by father and party president Mulayam Singh Yadav for six years. (Source: IE)

It’s official. The Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on Friday split vertically, with chief minister Akhilesh Yadav being expelled from the party by father and party president Mulayam Singh Yadav for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.Along with Akhilesh, the SP chief also expelled his cousin and party’s national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for a similar period.

The expulsion happened after Akhilesh issued a parallel list of 235 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, a day after SP president had announced his list for the 2017 polls.

Earlier in the day, hectic parleys and meetings continued in both camps of the party, with Mulayam Singh calling a meeting of all those allotted tickets by him on Saturday, even as Ramgopal Yadav, who was standing with the chief minister, decided to call an emergency national executive meeting.

Soon after that, Mulayam Singh issued showcause notices to both Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav and asked them to explain why action should not be taken against them for indulging in anti-party activities.

However, soon after this, Mulayam Singh Yadav called an urgent press conference and announced their expulsion. Stating that action against both the leaders was necessary to save the party, Mulayam said the party will decide on the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh soon.

Accusing Ram Gopal of indulging in anti-party activities, the SP chief said that he was weakening the party ahead of the assembly elections. Hitting out at Ram Gopal Yadav, Mulayam said “no one has the right to call national executive meeting” other than the party chief.

Mulayam also accused Ramgopal Yadav of hurting the interests of chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and misleading him.

The SP supremo also hit out at Akhilesh Yadav for siding with Ramgopal Yadav in the party infighting and said, “Akhilesh does not understand that Ramgopal is trying to destroy his future. Both Akhilesh and Ramgopal are partners in the crime,” he said.

However, soon after the expulsion, Ramgopal told mediapersons that both the expulsions are unconstitutional. “It’s unconstitutional to expel someone without listening to them just hours after issuing showcause notice,” Ramgopal Yadav said.

Slamming Mulayam, Ramgopal said that the party chief doesn’t know the party constitution.

“Netaji is not aware of the party’s constitution. He announced the list of party candidates without even having it ratified by the party’s parliamentary board, of which I am also a member. The way ticket distribution has been done, it is totally wrong. People who could have won were not given tickets. People who will surely lose and can’t even save their surety money are being given tickets. If a party’s president only starts doing unconstitutional work, who else will call maha sammelan. I, as party’s general secretary, had no choice but to call an emergency meeting of the national executive,” he said.

Replying to Mulayam’s retort that Ramgopal and Akhilesh Yadav were harming the party and that he (Ramgopal) had no contribution in it, Ramgopal said everybody is aware of the fact that whenever the party needed the support of non-Yadavs, the party supremo sent him to negotiate.

Meanwhile, supporters of chief miniter Akhilesh Yadav started gathering outside his residence in large numbers and started shouting slogans in his favour. And by the time of going to press, reports started trickling in that more than 100 MLAs had come in to meet the chief minister. Amidst the ongoing developments, UP Governor Ram Naik said that he is continuously monitoring the situation, which is currently an issue of the Samajwadi Party only.