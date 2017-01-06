Samajwadi Party row: Naresh Aggrawal says peace in party not possible with Amar Singh around

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Aggrawal. (Source: ANI)

The in-party feud in Samajwadi Party has taken a new turn as senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Aggrawal hinted about the lack of possibilities of compromise and blamed Mulayam Singh Yadav’s close aide Amar Singh for making the situation worse. “Agar Amar Singh nahi aate kal Lucknow toh baat sulajh jaati par ab vo aa gaye hain to sulah mushkil hai,” news agency ANI said quoted Aggrawal – he is part of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s camp in SP.

However, Amar Singh, who is an integral part of the Mulayam-Shivpal Yadav camp, hit back today and said that he had played a vital role in shaping Akhilesh’s political career. “My contribution to CM Akhilesh Yadav’s growing up life is well known and is in public domain,” said Amar Singh. “Mujh par bebuniyaad aarop lagaye ja rahe hain,” he added.

Blaming Akhilesh Yadav for taking wrong steps he said, "Jinke ghar pe mukhyamantri pale badhe unhi chacha(Shivpal Yadav) ke aaj vo virodhi ho gaye."

“I continue to give my blessings to Akhilesh Yadav ji and I want to assure him that I am not against his progress,” Singh said to ANI. The Samajwadi Party has been bifurcated into Mulayam and Akhilesh camps over the ongoing power struggle between both of them. The expulsions of opposite camp’s leader and call for separate national conventions by ‘father and son’ had rocked Indian politics over the last few days. Now, both camps are approaching the Election Commission for the famous ‘Cycle of Samajwadi Party’ as election symbol. Both have been given the time by Election Commission until Monday to submit their claims.

