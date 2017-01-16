Samajwadi Party rift widens, Mulayam Singh Yadav says, ‘If Akhilesh doesn’t listen, then I will fight against him’

Mulayam Singh Yadav (IE)

Just minutes before Election Commission’s decision on the demand for ‘cycle’ symbol for Samajwadi party for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, Mulayam Singh Yadav told media, he called his son three times but he was not even free for a minute. “Maine 3 baar Akhilesh ko bulaya par wo ek minute ke liye hi aaye aur meri baat shuru hone se pehle hi chale gaye.” He said that he will be happy with whatever symbol EC decides for their party. After a feud between Yadav and his son, Akhilesh Yadav, the EC, after hearing both the sides on Friday, had reserved its verdict on the issue.

SP’s face for years, Yadav on Monday said he will contest against his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh in the upcoming assembly polls. “If Akhilesh doesn’t listen then I will fight against him,” he said. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have been asserting their respective claims over the party’s election symbol.