Samajwadi Party ‘pari-war’ worrisome for democracy: Congress

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh and his cousin Ram Gopal from the party for six years. (PTI)

The Congress Party has said that the expulsion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and National General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the Samajwadi Party is a case of political instability in the state and worrisome for democracy.

“There is a situation of political instability in Uttar Pradesh, it’s worrisome for democracy. We don’t comment on internal divisions within any political party,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“Samajwadi Party needs to settle this dispute on its own. Congress vice-president Rahul ji and Congress leaders have given a new paradigm for UP and that is development that is away from the politics of caste and division,” he added.

Surjewala alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to de-stabilise the elected government in Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

“What the shocking news that is emerging is that even as the government is de-stabilised in UP on the account of internal warfare the BJP trying to fish in trouble waters. They did the same thing in adjoining state of Uttarakhand by trying to destabilize the elected government for which they had to face strictures from the court. In Arunachal, BJP brought down the an elected government and they ensure that will of the people is trembled over at alter defection,” he said.

Mulayam said he had taken action against Akhilesh and Ram Gopal to save the party which he had built through hard efforts. He said the party will decide on the new chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.