Samajwadi Party on verge of split, CM Akhilesh Yadav announces own list of candidates

To break free or not is a question that is tormenting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav these days. (Source: IE)

To break free or not is a question that is tormenting Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav these days. With the feud in family appearing to get out-of-hand, despite several rounds of meetings throughout the day between party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal and the chief minister himself, Akhilesh announced his own list of 235 candidates.

Sources close to Akhilesh said talks between the two did not yield the desired results and as a result the CM announced his own list. Earlier in the day, Akhilesh asked the candidates on his list to go to their constituencies and contest on different symbols as independent candidates.

It may be mentioned that the situation in the Yadav family worsened suddenly on Wednesday when Uttar Pradesh CM was snubbed by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in the announcement of party candidates.

Since morning, hectic political activities could be seen outside the residences of all the three leaders.

Akhilesh, who was clearly upset over being apparently kept out of the process of candidate selection for the upcoming assembly polls, met his legislators and office bearers who did not figure in the party’s official list at his official residence.

He then went to meet Mulayam and conveyed his displeasure over the list of candidates from which names of his close confidants are missing, a source said.

Speaking to the media, Pawan Pandey, a minister in Akhilesh’s cabinet, who has been denied a ticket by Mulayam, said he would contest the election on the name of Akhilesh Yadav. It remains to be seen if the split, which is threatening to split the Samajwadi Party vertically, especially once Akhilesh fields his own candidates, would force an antagonised Mulayam to take action against his son and those backing him.