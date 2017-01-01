Samajwadi Party meet: Top 5 key takeaways from Akhilesh Yadav speech in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party again setting up its government in Uttar Pradesh will bring the greatest of happiness to Netaji, says Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke today at the National Executive Meet called by Ramgopal Yadav in Lucknow in the wake of the controversy that was brought to a head on Friday when Mulayam Singh, with brother Shivpal by his side sacked Akhilesh as CM and imposed a 6-year expulsion from SP on him and Ramgopal Yadav too. But despite Mulayam revoking that order on Saturday, Akhilesh and aides have gone forward with their plan of action. Speaking before Akhilesh today, Ramgopal had announced the removal of Mulayam Singh as head of party and appointed Akhilesh as its chief (National President). Mulayam was asked to accept the post of ‘Chief Caretaker’ of the party and be its guiding light. All the proposals at the party, including the sacking of Shivpal as head of party as well ejection of senior leader and friend of Mulayam, Amar Singh from the party itself were passed unanimously by show of hands. Speaking at the event, Akhilesh justified the passing of the proposals and explained why such crucial decisions were taken. The entire sequence of events was greeted by loud chorus of approval by party members gathered at the spot. Here are the top 5 key takeaways from Akhilesh Yadav speech today:

2. For us, Netaji’s position in our hearts is the highest and of the greatest importance of them all.

3. If there is conspiracy being fomented against Netaji, then it is my duty as his son to take up the responsibility to unveil the conspiracy before everyone.

4. Samajwadi Party will come back to power with full majority after the Uttar Pradesh elections

5. Some people in the party did not want to see Samajwadi Party to come back to power. We have taken account of that and worked to defeat their purpose.