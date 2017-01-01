Samajwadi Party meet: From Akhilesh Yadav to Amar Singh, here are 5 top announcements by Ramgopal Yadav

This meet has been called to appoint Akhilesh Yadav the chief of the Samajwadi Party, says Ramgopal Yadav. (ANI)

In presence of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Ramgopal Yadav made some sensational announcement that may well bring the split back to the forefront as announcements and proposals were made to sack many prominent leaders as well as replaced Mulayam from his post as head of party and moved a proposal to sack Amar Singh from party apart from cracking the whip against Shivpal Yadav. Here are the top quotes by Ramgopal Yadav:

1. Party and govt work were going on well, but in that period, when the media and public were all saying that SP will come back to power, 2 people ganged up against Akhilesh Yadav. The rest is in front of you. Thereafter the way tickets were distributed and before that when a lot of our men were expelled showed their intent to churn trouble in party. They took unconstitutional orders in the name of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

2. Some tickets were given even to people who were not in party and those who were not even leaders. They did not want Akhilesh to be CM. This despite Akhilesh getting praise for his governance. Akhilesh is the No. 1 leader in India. We waited for months for these events to stop. When they did not and when limits to tolerance were exceeded, we called for this emergency meet today.

You may also like to watch this:

3. Mulayam created this party and led it well. But 2 people created trouble. This meet has been called to appoint Akhilesh the chief of the Samajwadi Party. By show of hands, show everybody that the party has chosen Akhilesh.

4. Mulayam Singh who has created SP, should remain as the caretaker, the guiding light of the party.

5. Ramgopal Yadav also laid a proposal in meet to remove Shivpal Yadav as the head of Samajwadi party. Ramgopal Yadav laid a proposal in meet Amar Singh has been removed from party with immediate effect.