Samajwadi Party, Left slam JNU VC for wanting Army tank in campus

With Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Jagdish Kumar saying that setting up an Army tank in the campus area would remind the students of the sacrifices of the defence forces, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday strongly criticised his demand. SP leader Naresh Agarwal said that it was strange to have people of such mentality.

Agarwal told ANI, “It’s strange to have people of such mentality. How would Army’s tank be an inspiration?”

CPI (M) leader D Raja said that the JNU VC should be instead demanding the instillation of the renowned mathematician Aryabhatta, as it would convey some message. “I don’t know what he thinks of JNU. It is the country’s number one institution. It is not the army’s station. He should demand the installation the renowned mathematician Aryabhatta’s statue. It would at least convey some message,” he said.

Jagdish Kumar on Sunday said, that the presence of an Army tank in the varsity will remind the students of sacrifices and valor of the defence forces. Kumar called on Minister of State for External Affairs General V.K. Singh to help the University procure a tank.

“Would like to request VK Singh ji to help us procure an Army tank so that we can put it on display in the university. Presence of an Army tank will constantly remind students of great sacrifice and valor of Indian Army and defence forces,” said Kumar. On the occasion of 18th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, JNU organised a programme to commemorate India’s glorious victory and to pay homage to the Indian Army and the Kargil martyrs.