Samajwadi Party leaders throw open elevated road in Ghaziabad to public

The Samajwadi Party’s district leaders on Friday threw open to the public a yet-to-be-inaugurated elevated road that connects the Raj Nagar Extension area of the city to UP Gate on the Delhi border. The 10.3 km road, which will enable commuters to cover the stretch in 10 minutes, was slated to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Even as the authorities were considering the inauguration of the prestigious project, Samajwadi Party leaders like Legislative Council Member Rakesh Yadav, district unit President Surendra Kumar Munni, city unit President Rahul Chaudhary and others reached the starting point of the elevated road at the Raj Nagar Extension here and exhorted the commuters to use the newly built road.

Munni said: “The project, costing Rs 1,446 crore, was taken up during the previous Samajwadi Party government under the stewardship of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. But now, the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to take credit for the project.” Superintendent of Police (City) Akash Tomar said it was tantamount to illegal action on the part of the Samajwadi Party leaders. “A case will be registered against the erring leaders,” the officer said.

As the Ghaziabad Development Authority officials came to know of the opening of the elevated road to traffic, they reached the spot and deployed security guards and put barricades at the road entrance from the Raj Nagar Extension side. GDA Chief Engineer B.N. Singh said they will file a complaint against the illegal act of the Samajwadi Party leaders.