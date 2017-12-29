Samajwadi Party leader brutally tortured, murdered on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Samajwadi Party senior leader, Sukhram Singh Yadav, on Wednesday was found brutally murdered on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Firozabad district. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party senior leader, Sukhram Singh Yadav, on Wednesday was found brutally murdered on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Firozabad district. The government road contractor was from Mainpuri district and also held the position of vice-president of the party’s SC/ST division. The body was found in a SUV in a village under Nagla Khangar, according to Times of India report. According to the report, the senior leader was tortured and all his teeth were extracted before he was murdered. His face was smashed and strangulation marks were found on his neck. Five people have been identified, Raj Kishore, Sunil, Jitendar, Ramvilas and Guddi, and an FIR has been lodged section 302 of IPC by Yadav’s wife. As per officials, all the accused lived in Nagla Dedu village and resided near Yadav’s house.

“On Tuesday morning around 11, my father said that he was going to Agra and Hathras. He left with Rs 20 lakh in cash but did not disclose the purpose of his visit. In the evening when my mother called him, he said that he won’t be able to talk right away and that he will call back on Wednesday. However, when he didn’t contact us, we tried to reach him and found that his phone was switched off. Around 9pm that night, police told us that he had been murdered,” said Yadav’s son, Harshit Yadav. Harshit and his mother believe that Yadav has been murdered by his opponent as he put them out of the contract business. The son reported that Yadav was living under pressure for the past few weeks. Accused Raj Kishore has the motive behind Yadav’s death as Yadav ended business with him a year and a half ago, said Harshit’s mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Kumar said that police have been raiding various places to catch the accused and had already two of them in custody. A SP leader speaking on the incident said that law and order was in complete disarray and that often SP leaders and workers were being targeted.