Samajwadi Party feud: Will fight the election unitedly against communal forces, says Shivpal Yadav

Over one of the biggest turn of events amid the family feud within the Samajwadi Party, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, senior party leader, Shivpal Yadav, today , stated that the party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to list the name of candidates for the crucial upcoming elections. Citing that, according to the directions of party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had been revoked, Shivpal said that SP will fight the election unitedly against communal forces. Shivpal Yadav also stated that the Smajwadi Party had fulfilled all the promises they made and claimed that the people of UP are standing with them.

After a massive show of strength by Akhilesh Yadav, who was expelled from SP by father Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party supremo today backed down revoking with immediate effect the expulsion orders of his son and brother Ramgopal.

After hectic confabulations involving Akhilesh Yadav’s warring uncle Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam and the Chief Minister, Shivpal tweeted that on the SP supremo’s directive, expulsion of Akhilesh and Ramgopal Yadav from SP was being revoked with immediate effect.

“I am coming after having met party chief Mulayam Singh along with CM Akhilesh Yadav. Netaji has given the order that the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect,” Shivpal said.

“All of us together will fight communal forces and we will once again form a SP government in UP with full majority. These are my orders. We will hold discussions within ourselves and decide, and prepare for the upcoming elections,” he said.

“All matters have been solved and we will fight the upcoming polls together. We will all sit togther with Netaji and I am sure all problems will be resolved,” he said.

Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and the state’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for ‘gross indiscipline’.

