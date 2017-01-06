Samajwadi Party feud shameful, dangerous for democratic ethics: Uma Bharti

Addressing a gathering yesterday in Muslim-dominated Mursena village about 30 km from here, Bharti said, “The family feud for grabbing power is a shameful act and dangerous for democratic ethics.” (PTI)

Firebrand BJP leader and Union Minister Uma Bharti today alleged the infighting in Samajwadi Party has made it clear that its patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is “neither a Lohiawadi nor a Samajwadi but a Parivarwadi”. “I am keen to know for what purpose and whose welfare the family dispute was initiated and still continuing. When father and son are not loyal to each other, how can they be well-wishers of Muslims and Yadavs,” she asked.

Addressing a gathering yesterday in Muslim-dominated Mursena village about 30 km from here, Bharti said, “The family feud for grabbing power is a shameful act and dangerous for democratic ethics.”

The power struggle among SP leaders has left women in Uttar Pradesh unprotected, the BJP leader said, “For the safety of our sisters and daughters we all have to dislodge the present dispensation unitedly and ensure that our mandate this time was not fractured one.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move has hurt BSP the most. It is a fact that BSP chief Mayawati owns huge wads of Rs 1,000 and old Rs 500 currency notes. The same is the case with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee,” Bharti alleged. She defended BJP’s decision of not declaring a chief ministerial candidate for Uttar Pradesh polls and said, “Our face is the party flag the symbol the lotus.”