Samajwadi Party feud over? Mulayam snatches back SP prez post, says Akhilesh to remain party’s CM face in UP polls

After months of conflict and confrontation within Samajwadi Pary ranks and Yadav clan, it seems that a way out finally has been finally reached between party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his warring son Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting on Tuesday.

After months of conflict and confrontation within Samajwadi Pary ranks and Yadav clan, it seems that a way out finally has been finally reached between party patriarch Mulayam Singh and his warring son Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav during a meeting on Tuesday. It has been learned that Mulayam assured Akhilesh in the meeting that he will be the CM’s face in the upcoming assembly elections even as Mulayam will remain party President, according to ANI report. Mulayam also urged Akhilesh to withdraw letter from EC. He emphasised that he will remain head of election set-up and Akhilesh must command Administration. The 90-minute long meeting will bear much significance in the present context.

Relenting his stance, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday said that his son Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief minister if party wins Uttar Pradesh elections. He added that there is no question of split in party and it will go united in election campaign. “No question of the party splitting. The party is one and we will begin campaign shortly,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said. Mulayam statement is a complete u-turn from his earlier stand. The party patriarch had earlier expelled his son Akhilesh for six years from the party. However, he had reinstated him in the party later.

Watch this video

“We will very soon tour the entire UP to send out a message of unity. All the confusion that was there is ending. Akhilesh will be the next CM,” he had said. Mulayam also told the Commission that the convention called by Akhilesh Yadav camp on January 1 was “unconstitutional” as Ramgopal Yadav, who had convened the meet, was expelled from the party on December 30, 2016.