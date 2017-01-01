Samajwadi Party feud orchestrated to divert attention from failures: BJP

Party’s national secretary Shrikant Sharma claimed the feud “is a well orchestrated move to hood wink people from the failures of Akhilesh’s regime. “The drama will continue till the last day of polls,” he said. (Reuters)

BJP today alleged that the turmoil in Samajwadi Party was a “well orchestrated” ploy to divert attention from the “failures” of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu said the happenings in Samajwadi Party is like a “family drama” with full of “comedy” but it will end up in a “tragedy” resulting in total pack up of the Ahkhilesh Yadav government.

“In 2012, people chose Samajwadi Party with high hopes, but they betrayed people. The Akhilesh Yadav government has proved to be a dud on all points including drinking water, law and order, power and education. The only thing they have to shown in terms of achievements is lawlessness in the state,” he said.

Samajwadi Party today finally split with Akhilesh being anointed the party president upstaging his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who yet again expelled Ram Gopal Yadav for six years and termed as illegal all decisions taken at a national convention convened by him.