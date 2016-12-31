Samajwadi party feud: Most tensed were the Muslims, as SP falling weak means BJP growing strong, says Azam Khan

Azam Khan stated that he considers the SP supremo as the ‘baghban’ of the party and as also the father of the party. (ANI)

Stating that he is glad that the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav had been revoked, senior Samajwadi Party ledaer Azam Khan had today stated that the expelling the two heads of the party was a big news and could have made a path to bigger problems. The senior leader of the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh also stated that the only expectation Mulayam had with his son is to meet him and consider his advice for the Chief Minister’s own good. Citing that Mulayam Singh Yadav (netaji) had built the party, Azam Khan stated that he considers the SP supremo as the ‘baghban’ of the party and as also the father of the party.

Taking a jibe at the PM Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party, Azam Khan said that with the escalated feud within the Samajwadi party the most tensed were the Muslims as they know if the Samajwadi party falls weak, BJP will get more powerful.

In one of the biggest turn of events ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled his son and the state’s Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for ‘gross indiscipline’. With just four days left for the election commission to announce the dates for the crucial UP elections, the Samajwadi Party supremo, said that the new Chief Minister of UP will be declared by the party soon. Earlier in the day, Mulayam Singh Yadav issued a show-cause notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and his son Akhilesh Yadav for issuing a candidate list separately for the upcoming state assembly polls.

However, as the feud within the ruling party of the poll-bound state continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had stated the SP infight as a ‘scripted drama’ to divert people’s attention from the ‘all-round failures’ of Akhilesh Yadav’s state government. Ram Gopal Yadav claimed that the party chief’s sudden decision to expel party heads, without waiting for a reply for the show-cause notice, was an unconstitutional move.