Samajwadi Party feud: Akhilesh faction submits affidavits of support to Election Commission

Soon after submitting seven cartons of documents to the Election Commission, Ram Gopal Yadav spoke to the media. (ANI)

In a massive show of strength to the Election Commission today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s close aide and uncle Ram Gopal Yadav has submitted affidavits of support of over 200 MLAs and MLCs. He also asserted that the the party symbol of cycle should be allotted to them.

Soon after submitting seven cartons of documents to the Election Commission, Ram Gopal Yadav spoke to the media and said that they have done what was neeed from them and now ball is in ECs court. He also asserted that the ‘real’ SP is led by Akhilesh yadav as more than 90 percent of party workers and leaders are with him

The Assembly polls in the state will be held in seven phases, starting from February 11. Last week the feud within the Sanajwadi party increased after Akhilesh Yadav was declared as the next party president by Ram Gopal, while Mulayam Singh was made party patron. The development was however called illegal by the Mulayam camp, which once again expelled ram Gopal for six years..

The months-long feud within Samajwadi party’s Yadav family hit a high note when last week Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled his son, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years. Yesterday, the in-party feud took a new turn after senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Aggrawal hinted about the lack of possibilities of compromise. He also blamed Mulayam Singh Yadav’s close aide Amar Singh for making the situation worse.

(With inputs from ANI)