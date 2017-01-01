  3. Samajwadi Party ‘Coup’: Mulayam Singh expels Kiranmoy Nanda, Naresh Aggarwal for supporting Akhilesh Yadav; Shivpal Yadav stopped from entering party office

Samajwadi Party ‘Coup’: Mulayam Singh expels Kiranmoy Nanda, Naresh Aggarwal for supporting Akhilesh Yadav; Shivpal Yadav stopped from entering party office

Senior party leader Shivpal Yadav has alleged that he was stopped from entering party office by Akhilesh Yadav supporters.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2017 5:59 PM
akhilesh yadav, naresh aggarwal, kiramoy nanda, kiranmoy nanda akhilesh yadav mulayam singh yadav, mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav, mulayam singh akhilesh yadav, Kiranmoy Nanda is the vice-president senior party leader while Naresh Aggarwal is national spokesperson for the party.(PTI)

Samajwadi Party infighting was on Sunday intensified as party-patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav expelled party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda and senior leader Naresh Aggarwal from the party. Kiranmoy Nanda is the vice-president senior party leader while Naresh Aggarwal is national spokesperson for the party.

Aggarwal in a conversation with Times Now termed his sacking as illegal. He added that Mulayam has no right to take such a decision as he is no more the party president. “Akhilesh Yadav is the new party-president, only he can take such a decision, all of us have accepted his leadership,” he said.

Here is a video from Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow tweeted by Times Now

 

Meanwhile, a clash between the leaders of Akhilesh Yadav camp and Mulayam Singh Yadav camp has been reported outside party office in Lucknow. Senior party leader Shivpal Yadav has alleged that he was stopped from entering party office by Akhilesh Yadav supporters.

Further inputs awaited

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top