Samajwadi Party ‘coup’: Akhilesh Yadav anointed new party chief; Mulayam refuses to go quietly, hits back in kind

UP CM Akhilesh Yadav with uncle Ram Gopal Yadav at Samajwadi Party’s special convention at Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow on Sunday.

In yet another dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav staged a coup of sorts at the party’s emergency national convention called here on Sunday, with the party’s national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav proposing Akhilesh’s name for the party president’s post in place of party founder and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The convention, which saw a gathering of nearly 5,000 supporters and legislators, also removed Shivpal Yadav from the post of the party’s state chief and expelled Amar Singh — the two men the chief minister said were “acting against the party”. The convention also gave Mulayam Singh the role of the party’s supreme guide or ‘margdarshak’ (mentor) of the party.

“Netaji is my father and I am his son, no one can divide us. If there’s a conspiracy against Netaji, it’s my responsibility to get to its root. I am ready to do whatever it takes to save my family and party” said Akhilesh, and added that he had been given the task of returning the Samajwadi Party to power in the country’s most populous state when it goes for fresh elections this year.

“If the party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Netaji would be the happiest person,” he said.

However, even after that, the SP drama refused to end. Terming the meet ‘unconstitutional’, Mulayam shot back within hours, expelling Ram Gopal from the party for six years — the second time in three days. Rejecting the resolution, the SP founder-leader also called a party convention on January 5 at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow.

The tiff has now also taken a legal turn, with Mulayam sending a letter to the Election Commission, saying that Sunday’s meeting where Akhilesh was declared party national president was “unconstitutional”.

Reports were also coming in that the Akhilesh camp, too, was in the process of approaching the Election Commission for staking a claim on the party’s name and symbol.

According to experts, the issue has become entangled in legal procedures now and it is bound to end up at the Election Commission’s doors.

“The fight is now on the ownership of the party. Whosoever has the numbers, will be the final winner,” an analyst said.

Mulayam expels Kiranmoy Nanda, Naresh Agrawal.

As the bitter feud in the Yadav clan continued, Mulayam expelled party’s national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda and senior leader Naresh Agrawal for attending the national convention called by the Akhilesh camp. They were sacked hours after Mulayam expelled Ram Gopal for six years terming the decisions taken at the convention as “unconstitutional and illegal”.