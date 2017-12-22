Samajwadi Party, Congress accuse BJP government of harassing farmers; stage walkout in UP Assembly

Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury (IE)

Members belonging to the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress today accused the BJP government of harassing farmers, who were using soil from their own land for dwelling units, in the name of checking illegal mining. The matter was raised in the state Assembly during Question Hour by SP member Parasnath Yadav, who was supported by Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu and by Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury. They alleged that farmers were being harassed for using soil from their own field for domestic purposes on the pretext of checking illegal mining. The police harass them and leave only after extorting money from innocent farmers, members charged. Responding to their charge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said there was no ban on digging of earth by farmers in their own field and they can carry up to 10 trolleys of soil.

“A government order is also being issued in this regard,” he said. However, dissatisfied with his reply, SP and Congress members staged a walkout, terming the government as “insensitive” towards farmers.