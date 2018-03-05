Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP are like ‘snake’ and ‘mongoose’, says Yogi Adityanath ahead of bypolls

Nawabganj: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses during a campaign ahead of Phulpur by-elections, at Nawabganj in Allahabad on Sunday. PTI

Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-elections: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lashed out at the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Both parties have struck a deal for the upcoming byelections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. While the BSP has decided to back the SP candidates in both seats, the latter has reportedly agreed to support Mayawati’s bid to re-enter Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh.

Attacking both SP and BSP at a rally in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said, “Aaj phir dono (BSP & SP) ke gathhbandhan ki baatein sunne mein aa rahi hain. Aisa lagta hai jaise koi toofan aata hai toh saanp aur chuchundar ek saath milke khade ho jaate hain. Inki yeh sthiti aa chuki hai (We are again listening to the talks of an alliance between both. Just like snake and mongoose unite when a storm comes, their condition has become like that).

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party on Sunday said the BJP will be defeated in Gorakhpur, the previous Lok Sabha constituency of Yogi Adityanath.

PTI quoted SP leader Ram Govind Chowdhury as saying at a press conference, “The BJP candidate will taste defeat in Gorakhpur bypolls and it will be the beginning of the decline of saffron forces in the country. SP candidate will win in Gorakhpur and our victory has become certain after the support from the BSP.”

The BJP, however, termed SP-BSP alliance as an “act of desperation” and a “deal for personal gains”.

UP Cabinet minister Srikant Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI: “Their tie-up is an act of desperation as they are discarded by the people. Their deal is for personal gains and they have nothing to do with the interests of common people…The deal is for Legislative Council and Rajya Sabha seats. The people of the state will give them befitting reply for this deal by electing BJP candidates in both Phulpur and Gorakhpur.”