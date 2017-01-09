Samajawadi Party feud: Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav were planning to split party since last year, sought motorcycle symbol, says Shivpal Yadav in new video

Shivpal, in the exclusive video aired at CNN-News18, can be seen alleging that Akhilesh camp wanted a separated election symbol of motorcycle. (Source: PTI)

In a fresh twist to Samajwadi Party family feud, a new video of Shivpal Yadav alleging that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav were planning to split party has emerged. Shivpal, in the exclusive video aired at CNN-News18, can be seen alleging that Akhilesh camp wanted a separated election symbol of motorcycle. However, the startling claims made by Shivpal in the video remain unofficial, and it seems that the video was recorded without his knowledge.

Earlier in the day, party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav reached Election Commission to stake claim on party symbol cycle. Calling the convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav unconstitutional, Mulayam said that the party’s electoral symbol of ‘cycle’ should remain with his camp. Mulayam, who was accompanied by his loyalists Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav, also contested the affidavits of party leaders submitted by Akhilesh camp. Mulayam alleged that documents are forged and asked the EC to get them verified.

Party sources said he also told the EC that Ram Gopal Yadav, who had called the convention in which Akhilesh was made the party president, was expelled from the outfit before that and, therefore, the meeting was unconstitutional as per SP’s constitution. He also said that while there was a resolution appointing Akhilesh as party president and another one appointing him as its mentor, there was no resolution removing him from the party chief’s post.