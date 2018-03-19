Salman Khan’s ‘Veergati’ co-star Pooja Dadwal battles TB at Mumbai hospital abandoned by family, reaches out to star for help

A former co-star of Salman Khan and Bollywood actress, Pooja Dadwal is now battling with Tuberculosis alone at a hospital in Mumbai.

A former co-star of Salman Khan and Bollywood actress Pooja Dadwal is battling with Tuberculosis alone at a hospital in Mumbai, reports Navbharat Times. Pooja Dadwal was seen with Salman Khan in the 1990 flick Veergati. As reported, Pooja Dadwal has been admitted at the Sewri TB Hospital in Mumbai for the last 15 days.

With her health condition deteriorating every passing day, Pooja’s family members have reportedly left her at the hospital. In fact, she has now no money to take care of herself. Pooja now hopes that superstar Salman Khan may lend her a helping hand if he gets to know about her condition.

While speaking to the Hindi daily, Pooja Dadwal said that it was about six months ago when she got to know that she is a patient of Tuberculosis. She pleaded that she managed to reach out to superstar Salman Khan to ask for his help. She said that if Salman Khan manages to see her video in the condition she is in, the Bollywood star may help her out.

She also said that she used to manage a casino in Goa for the last couple of years. She said, “I have no money left with me. I have to depend on others for a cup of tea.” In the 1990s, Pooja Dadwal was seen in many Bollywood movies such as Hindustan, Sindoor Ki Saugandh, Veergati, Dabdaba and many more.

As her illness became a talk of the town, Twitterati pleaded to Salman Khan asking him to help out the once fellow co-star.

@BeingSalmanKhan veergati's actress pooja dadwal waiting for your financial help pls help her she is admitted in shewri tb hospital Mumbai — Shariq hasan (@hasan_shariq) March 19, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan

Sir Please help to your Veergati Actress Pooja Dadwal.http://t.co/qio5CTZ3fU — Mushtaq Ansari (@ansarimushtaq7) March 19, 2018

Bollywood star Salman Khan is known in the industry for his philanthropic work. He has a charity named Being Human Foundation that work towards a better quality of education and healthcare services to the underprivileged in India.