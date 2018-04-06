Salman Khan verdict Live: Jailed for black buck poaching, ‘Tiger’ claims death threat; bail plea hearing today

Salman Khan verdict Live: If the Sessions court rejects Salman Khan’s bail plea, the ‘Dabangg’ actor can then move a bail plea in the Rajasthan High Court.

Salman Khan verdict Live: Convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in the 1998 black buck poaching case, the Jodhpur Sessions court will hear the bail plea of actor Salman Khan today. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ superstar was lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail last night where he bore the tag of “Qaidi no 106”. While pronouncing the verdict, Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had said, “The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks.” The court verdict has been welcomed by animal right groups who said the judgement proved that no one was above the law. While Khan was convicted, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars and other accused in the case Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre were acquitted.

If the Sessions court rejects Salman Khan’s bail plea, the ‘Dabangg’ actor can then move a bail plea in the Rajasthan High Court. Salman Khan’s last film Tiger Zinda Hai stormed the box office by raking up close to 340 crore in the domestic box office. His next movie Race 3 is scheduled to be released in Eid this year.

10:17 AM: Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan and bodyguard Shera have reached the Jodhpur Sessions Court.

10:13 AM: Salman Khan’s legal counsel has submitted a 51-page bail plea in the Jodhpur Sessions Court.

10:10 AM: In third case The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) acquitted Salman Khan of the charges under Sections 3/25 and 27 of the Arms Act on January 18, 2017.

10:05 AM: In the second case, The actor was awarded a five-year jail term on April 10, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for hunting one blackbuck, a protected animal, at Ghoda Farm near Jodhpur’s Mathania village on the night of September 28-29, 1998.

10:00 AM: There are four case against Salman Khan in connection with blackbuck poaching case. Salman Khan was first sentenced to one-year imprisonment on February 17, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for killing two Chinkara (Indian gazelle), Rajasthan’s state animal.

9:50 AM: PFA trustee Gauri Maulekhi said that they were happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court

9:40 AM: It has been learnt that Blackbuck (Antilope cervicapra) is an ungulate species of antelope native to the Indian subcontinent that has been classified in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list of “threatened” animals.

9:30 AM: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India spokesperson Sachin Bangera said that the verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail. Apart from PETA, People For Animals (PFA), Wildlife SOS and Humane Society were among the groups that welcomed the blackbuck poaching case verdict.

9:20 AM: Apart from Salman Khan, other superstars who faced the law are Sanjay Dutt, Shiney Ahuja and Sooraj Pancholi.

9:15 AM: The Hindi film industry has expressed shock and concern for the 52-year-old actor. Many of his colleagues claimed that the successful actor had been punished because he was a star, and just a few pointing out that justice had been delivered.

9:10 AM: Here is a shocker from Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. Asif alleged that Salman Khan has been sentenced because he’s a minority, according to reports. Asif claimed that if Salman belonged to the religion of the BJP, he would not have been given such a “harsh sentence”.

9:05 AM: Salman Khan was lodged at the Jodhpur central jail where Asaram bapu is also staying.