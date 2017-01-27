Salman Khan says Blackbuck died of natural causes, triggers shots from Twitterati

‘Blackbuck died of natural causes’_ Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan on Friday told the Jodhpur Court during the hearing of the black buck case that the animal had died of natural causes. Salman, who was appreaing in the court on the charges of killing the endangered animal said that the evidence suggesting that he had shot the buck were all false. Salman Khan further dismissed the charges and said that he did not kill the two black bucks in Rajasthan 19 years ago during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. The actor, who has four cases against him for the incident testofied in the court infront of his co-stars from the film, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.

Meanwhile,. all hell broke loose on Twitter as soon as the news of Salman’s statement was made public. Twitteratis got triggered at the statement and while many fans of the actor went about thanking the Lord for his kindness, few others had other ideas and were not shy about expressing themselves on the social networking site.

Note: Oxford dictionary recently corrected some words meaning pic.twitter.com/Ul5ynCgSLm — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 27, 2017

“Blackbuck died of natural causes.” – #SalmanKhan at Jodhpur court. Documentary footage of the same: pic.twitter.com/5GKmY0T82q — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) January 27, 2017

Waiting for the next court hearing.

Where Salman Khan will say:

1. It was self defense.

2. Suicide.

3. Salman was the one who died. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 27, 2017

#SalmanKhan To Appear Before #Jodhpur Court In #Blackbuck Case Along With Co-accused Saif,Sonali,Tabu & Neelam We Already Know Truth Right? pic.twitter.com/9ghD50GilY — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 27, 2017

#BlackbuckPoachingCase is a Black Buck suicide case.

No Salman Khan was around.

No bullet was fired. — Varadraj (@varadadya) January 27, 2017

The Buck stole #SalmanKhan‘s car, thrashed it into people lying on footpath and then committed suicide out of guilt.So these are the facts.. — Blackbuck Zinda Hai (@smtd0824) January 27, 2017

The court has set thge next date of hearing in Jodhpur court will be held on February 15. While, it is still unclear as to in what direction the case is going, everything related to Salman Khan surely has a way of finding extreme reactions from the people of this country.